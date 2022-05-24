Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.24.

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.63. 1,234,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,024. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

