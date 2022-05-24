ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $3,135.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,135.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASOMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($69.21) to GBX 4,100 ($51.59) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($48.45) to GBX 2,900 ($36.49) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($46.56) to GBX 2,850 ($35.86) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.69) to GBX 2,125 ($26.74) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.53) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

