Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Insider Buys A$56,556.40 in Stock

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Rating) insider Clive Appleton purchased 36,488 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$56,556.40 ($40,110.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing Âvalue for moneyÂ accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.

