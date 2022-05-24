Assemble Protocol Trading Down 7.5% This Week (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $30.23 million and approximately $927,207.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,275.78 or 0.99991566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002212 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,443,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,579,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

