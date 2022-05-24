Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by One Fin Capital Management LP

One Fin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Assurant comprises about 8.9% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. One Fin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Assurant worth $21,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assurant by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

Assurant stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

