Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Trimmed by Sonic Fund II L.P.

Sonic Fund II L.P. lowered its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,654 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty accounts for 0.5% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sonic Fund II L.P.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGO traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.92. 6,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,327. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

