Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

ASUR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 28,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

