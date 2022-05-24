Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) to announce $61.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.73 million. Aterian posted sales of $68.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $236.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $236.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $268.20 million to $300.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative net margin of 80.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 225.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after buying an additional 2,563,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Aterian stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,623,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

