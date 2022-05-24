Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,355 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Atkore were worth $26,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATKR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.92. 500,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,257. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.23.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,470 shares of company stock worth $2,735,983. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

