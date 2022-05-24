Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Acquires 46,343 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $57,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,245. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.50. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.56.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 78.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.