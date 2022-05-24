Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Boosts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.16% of AON worth $104,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in AON by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of AON by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

Shares of AON traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,698. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

