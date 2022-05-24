Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Boosts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,769 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Silgan were worth $42,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at $1,996,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $18,660,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.47. 21,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

