Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $148.45 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 1.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $148,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 663,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,115,000 after acquiring an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.60. 6,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

