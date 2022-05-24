Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $160.83 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.12% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $160,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded down $5.61 on Tuesday, hitting $230.99. 45,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.39.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

