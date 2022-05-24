Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $313.28 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286,489 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in WEX were worth $313,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 20.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 16.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEX traded up $3.41 on Monday, reaching $161.10. The company had a trading volume of 227,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,581. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

