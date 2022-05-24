Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $372.31 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,382,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises 1.3% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $372,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,704,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,538,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.71. 331,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,684. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.71 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLL. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

