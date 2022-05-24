Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $496.27 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Markel comprises 1.7% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 2.94% of Markel worth $496,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock traded up $18.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,351.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,419.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,308.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,155.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.