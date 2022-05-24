Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $51.36 Million Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 2.52% of CBIZ worth $51,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 175,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,585,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,410. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,212. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

