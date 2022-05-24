Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Increases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,392 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.97% of Black Knight worth $253,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Black Knight by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $2,385,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

BKI stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 861,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,231. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

