Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.24% of Ross Stores worth $98,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 40.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 44.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 304,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after buying an additional 93,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. 195,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

