Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 165,120 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.23% of Cooper Companies worth $48,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $339.02. 6,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,368. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.43 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

