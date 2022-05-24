Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Purchases 4,809 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 695,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in NIKE were worth $115,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $106.44. 136,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,987. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.75. The company has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

