Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.37% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $282,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $27,446,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $2,646,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $98.11. 2,971,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,567 shares of company stock valued at $9,928,997. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

