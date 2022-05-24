Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Reduces Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,855 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 2.16% of Forward Air worth $70,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 31.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Forward Air by 20.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. 5,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

