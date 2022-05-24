Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 116,921 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,921 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for about 1.2% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.95% of IDEX worth $349,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,381,000 after acquiring an additional 56,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,586,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,342,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,357,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.50. 399,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.30 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

