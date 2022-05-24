Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 3,985 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.34% of TransUnion worth $78,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $81.31. 26,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $102.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

