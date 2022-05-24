Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 813,687 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813,687 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for 1.4% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 2.15% of Brown & Brown worth $426,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 75.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,172 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,228,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 531,846 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last ninety days. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

