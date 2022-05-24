Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $88,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ICU Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 319,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $167.47 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ICUI. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

