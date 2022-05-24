Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 538,716 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.89% of Manhattan Associates worth $185,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,478. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.58 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.