Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

AUPH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.84. 1,999,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,480. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after buying an additional 3,315,006 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 758,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

