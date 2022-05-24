Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 33694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.