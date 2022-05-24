Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 33694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,900,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,751,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,969,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

