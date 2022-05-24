Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,056 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.11. 44,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,403. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.