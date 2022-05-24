Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $264.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $286.00 to $264.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.24 and its 200 day moving average is $237.02. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.