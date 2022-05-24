Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $264.00 at Citigroup

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $286.00 to $264.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.24 and its 200 day moving average is $237.02. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

