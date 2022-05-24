Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Autoliv reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

ALV stock traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,456. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,754,000 after buying an additional 206,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

