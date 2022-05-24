AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.11.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,805.22 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,038.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,976.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

