AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2,480.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.11.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $105.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,910.22. The stock had a trading volume of 403,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,934. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,038.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,976.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

