Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for 1.7% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 12,550.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,689 shares of company stock worth $2,019,010. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. 70,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

