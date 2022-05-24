AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.60 Million

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) will report $25.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.95 million to $26.04 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $115.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $122.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $176.64 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $200.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.63% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

AVEO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 54,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,254. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.