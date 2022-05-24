AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) will report $25.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.95 million to $26.04 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $115.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $122.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $176.64 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $200.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.63% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

AVEO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 54,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,254. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

