Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.51. 11,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 630,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $766.86 million, a PE ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $99,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,309 shares of company stock valued at $352,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.