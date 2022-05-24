Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

Avidian Gold Company Profile (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

