Avista Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Avista has a payout ratio of 71.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

AVA stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,279. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Avista by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

