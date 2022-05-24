Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Avnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avnet to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

