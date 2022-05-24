Avon Protection plc to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (LON:AVON)

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($12.84) on Tuesday. Avon Protection has a 52-week low of GBX 860 ($10.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,284.09 ($41.32). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,187.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The company has a market capitalization of £308.63 million and a P/E ratio of -15.34.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVON. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Avon Protection from GBX 1,120 ($14.09) to GBX 1,040 ($13.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,009 ($12.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,450 ($63,483.08).

About Avon Protection (Get Rating)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.