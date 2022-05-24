Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $77.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

