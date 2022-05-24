Azuki (AZUKI) Market Cap Reaches $255,224.28

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Azuki has a market capitalization of $255,224.28 and approximately $33.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 269.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,250.37 or 0.83197541 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00515337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00034022 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,466.79 or 1.45693947 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

