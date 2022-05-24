B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Bought by Soviero Asset Management LP

Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial makes up 8.6% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP owned 1.52% of B. Riley Financial worth $37,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 194,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,148,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,053,114.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 135,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $188,909.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,807,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,404.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 692,648 shares of company stock valued at $18,721,807. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RILY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

