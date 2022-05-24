B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for B2Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. B2Gold reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B2Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover B2Gold.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $526.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

NYSE BTG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882,892. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.17. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

