Banano (BAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $144,469.00

Banano (BAN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $10.29 million and $144,469.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Banano

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

