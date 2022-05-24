Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $8.28

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $7.88. Baozun shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 2,167 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baozun from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.
The stock has a market cap of $541.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 103.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 86,639 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Baozun by 87.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Baozun by 71.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
