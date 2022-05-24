Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $8.28

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $7.88. Baozun shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 2,167 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baozun from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

The stock has a market cap of $541.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 103.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 86,639 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Baozun by 87.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Baozun by 71.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

