Barclays Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $238.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $319.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.59.

WDAY stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.34. Workday has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,657.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 41.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 9,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 41,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 39,388 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

